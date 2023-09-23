Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.59

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.59 and traded as low as $78.42. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 6,779,516 shares traded.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLB. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

