Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.59

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.59 and traded as low as $78.42. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 6,779,516 shares trading hands.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31,997.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,022,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,881,000 after buying an additional 14,975,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,053,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,990,000 after buying an additional 2,688,382 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36,115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,850,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,392,000 after buying an additional 1,845,884 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $160,874,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $59,594,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.