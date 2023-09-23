McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

