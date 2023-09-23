McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 15th

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.0074311.

Shares of McCoy Global stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. McCoy Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

