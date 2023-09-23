McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 15th

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.0074311.
McCoy Global Price Performance
Shares of McCoy Global stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. McCoy Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.
McCoy Global Company Profile
