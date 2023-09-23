McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

