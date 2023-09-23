McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,831 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

