MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 203 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $446.85 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.74 and a 200 day moving average of $417.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

