MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,323 shares of company stock worth $146,562,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $206.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.14. The firm has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

