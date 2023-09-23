MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1,507.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $508.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.52. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.