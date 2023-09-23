MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.46 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,109,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,344,000 after acquiring an additional 480,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

