MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $122,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore raised their target price on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

