MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $72,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,434 shares of company stock worth $6,901,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.