MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 216 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

MMC stock opened at $195.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

