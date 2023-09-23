MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 21,795 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

