MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 6,700 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Nomura downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.