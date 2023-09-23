MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 917 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Humana by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.53.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $494.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

