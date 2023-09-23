MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $1.04 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Ally Financial by 167.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.35. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

