MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Major Shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp Acquires 120,000 Shares

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,993.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEI Pharma stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

