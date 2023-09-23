MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.85

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as low as $5.88. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 92,450 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,993.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MEI Pharma
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.