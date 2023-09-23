MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.85

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as low as $5.88. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 92,450 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,993.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.