Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Clarus worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,526,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 218,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

CLAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.42. 343,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

