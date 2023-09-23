Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $860,084.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,084 shares in the company, valued at $18,654,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFPT opened at $156.91 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.08 and a 200-day moving average of $159.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UFPT shares. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

