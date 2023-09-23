Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $876,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of CECO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.45. 486,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,088. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $571.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

