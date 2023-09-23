Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTI. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. AlTi Global, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $27.50.

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

