Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,287 Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,630 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 531,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 74.5% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 290,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 124,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 19.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 31,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

RNGR remained flat at $12.49 during trading hours on Friday. 63,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $306.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

