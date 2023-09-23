Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Sell”

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s payout ratio is -9.52%.
Institutional Trading of Metalla Royalty & Streaming
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.
Featured Articles
