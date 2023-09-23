Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Sell”

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s payout ratio is -9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,666,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 291,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 100,702 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.