MetisDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.79 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $57.79 million and $1.08 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $12.94 or 0.00048685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016680 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014521 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,575.79 or 1.00019506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,467,589 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,467,589.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 12.97774191 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $1,893,883.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.