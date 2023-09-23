Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.34

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.34 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 88.10 ($1.09). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 66,997 shares.

MBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £83.92 million, a PE ratio of 895.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

