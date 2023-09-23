Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $85.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.64.

NASDAQ MU opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,027,656.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

