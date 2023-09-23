Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.15. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 24,000 shares changing hands.

Minco Silver Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minco Silver Company Profile

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project. Minco Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

