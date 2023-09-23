Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 3,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 19,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Mitie Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.