Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $150.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

ORCL stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 83.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

