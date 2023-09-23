Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.81.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of -103.42 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $246.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $1,327,460.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,841.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,937 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,319.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $1,327,460.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,841.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,080 shares of company stock worth $65,576,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $51,472,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.