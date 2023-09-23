Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.13.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

