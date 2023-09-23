Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Modular Medical in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Modular Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MODD opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. Modular Medical has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.50.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Modular Medical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modular Medical stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 938,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 4.45% of Modular Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

