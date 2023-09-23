Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Modular Medical in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Modular Medical
Modular Medical Price Performance
Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Modular Medical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modular Medical stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 938,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 4.45% of Modular Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Modular Medical
Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Modular Medical
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.