Moonbeam Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $121.31 million and $1.55 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00033741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003298 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,085,613,616 coins and its circulating supply is 744,008,483 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

