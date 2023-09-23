Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

