Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.50 and a 52 week high of C$16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.4259448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.66.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

