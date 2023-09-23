Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Mullen Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.50 and a 52 week high of C$16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.4259448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
