My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $558.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $553.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

