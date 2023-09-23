My Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 55.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 170,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $241,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

