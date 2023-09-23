My Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

View Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.47 and its 200-day moving average is $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.