My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after buying an additional 377,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,303,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.38.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.59%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

