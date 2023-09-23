My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $580,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after buying an additional 2,305,769 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,311,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

