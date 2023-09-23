My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,408,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 1,416,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,153,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $12,318,247.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,361,827 shares in the company, valued at $623,304,312.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,358,362 shares of company stock worth $14,240,708. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.11. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

