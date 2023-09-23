My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $775,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,274,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $274.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $294.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.