My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 7,256 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

