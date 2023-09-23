MYCELX Technologies’ (MYX) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

LON MYX opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.08. MYCELX Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 77.90 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of £16.66 million, a PE ratio of -517.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

