MYCELX Technologies’ (MYX) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.18) target price on the stock.
MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance
LON MYX opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.08. MYCELX Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 77.90 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of £16.66 million, a PE ratio of -517.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.
MYCELX Technologies Company Profile
