NanoString Technologies’ (NSTG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

NSTG opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The company had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 751,562 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

