National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.12

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.49. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 300,564 shares.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

