Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 25th

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, September 25th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 22nd.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 166,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $115,189.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,612,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

