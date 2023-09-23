Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $115.55 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $115.55 million and $1.15 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,938,805,553 coins and its circulating supply is 42,304,606,502 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

